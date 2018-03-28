Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 1,300 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $22,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,017.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

