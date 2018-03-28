Spero Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SPRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ SPRO) opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

