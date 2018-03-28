Sphere Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00030249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $145,483.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00624997 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006656 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004616 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000587 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003621 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sphere (SPHR) is a decentralized peer-to-peerpayment network, secured through a proof of stake (pos) consensus blockchain. (sphere) is designed to act as an efficient and secure means of commerce, while also serving as an appreciating token for traders and long-term holders. “

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

