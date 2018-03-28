SpherePay (SAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, SpherePay has traded flat against the dollar. One SpherePay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. SpherePay has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00714806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00184942 BTC.

About SpherePay

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay. SpherePay’s official website is say.spherepay.com.

Buying and Selling SpherePay

SpherePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase SpherePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpherePay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpherePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

