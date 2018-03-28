Spots 24-Hour Volume Hits $59.00 (SPT)

Spots (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Spots has a total market capitalization of $81,475.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Spots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spots has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Spots coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006979 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001056 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004500 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Spots

Spots (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spots’ total supply is 22,406,021 coins. Spots’ official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=615513.0. Spots’ official Twitter account is @the_spt.

Buying and Selling Spots

Spots can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Spots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spots must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spots using one of the exchanges listed above.

