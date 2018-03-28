Sprint Corp (S) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,575,906 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Sprint worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $26,207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $9,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Sprint stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,694.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 21.41%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank purchased 6,149,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $34,926,831.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 33,545,008 shares of company stock worth $194,221,326 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Guggenheim began coverage on Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprint from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

