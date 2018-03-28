SSE (SSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,670 ($23.07) to GBX 1,500 ($20.72) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,327 ($18.33) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.96) to GBX 1,250 ($17.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,540 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($20.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a restricted rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,513.50 ($20.91).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,262.50 ($17.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,470.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.19. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,176.50 ($16.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,554 ($21.47).

About SSE

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. Its electricity networks transmit and distribute electricity to approximately 3.7 million businesses, offices, and homes through approximately 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables; and gas networks distribute gas to approximately 5.7 million homes, offices, and businesses through 75,000 kilometers of gas mains.

