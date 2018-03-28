SSE (SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 10,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SSE has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $20.52.

About SSE

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

