St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News headlines about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.5269494207446 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of St Jude Medical stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. 14,736,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. St Jude Medical has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

About St Jude Medical

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

