Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) received a €89.00 ($109.88) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stada Arzneimittel currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €73.49 ($90.73).

Get Stada Arzneimittel alerts:

Shares of SAZ stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €83.96 ($103.65). The company had a trading volume of 35,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,761. The stock has a market cap of $5,270.00 and a P/E ratio of 61.28. Stada Arzneimittel has a 1-year low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a 1-year high of €90.24 ($111.41).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stada-arzneimittel-saz-pt-set-at-89-00-by-independent-research-updated.html.

Stada Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux.

Receive News & Ratings for Stada Arzneimittel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stada Arzneimittel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.