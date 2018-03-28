Staffline Group’s (STAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 1,320 ($18.24) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.

STAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,615 ($22.31) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Staffline Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.85) on Monday. Staffline Group has a 1 year low of GBX 912 ($12.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,451.72 ($20.06). The company has a market cap of $267.91 and a PE ratio of 1,309.86.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Chris Pullen bought 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £2,747,250 ($3,795,592.71). Also, insider Andy Hogarth sold 1,006,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($14.09), for a total value of £10,263,127.80 ($14,179,507.88). Insiders bought a total of 278,784 shares of company stock valued at $278,247,112 in the last quarter.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training. The Company has two segments: Staffing Services, which includes the provision of temporary staff to customers, and PeoplePlus, which includes the provision of welfare to work and other training services.

