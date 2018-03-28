ValuEngine Lowers Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Hold

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 99,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,207. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,024.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $239.98 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director John P. Gethin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $13,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $10,722,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 68,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

