State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli cut State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

Shares of State Bank Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,832. State Bank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,174.27, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. research analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from State Bank Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Sheila Ray purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in State Bank Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,752 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in State Bank Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Bank Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in State Bank Financial by 39.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in State Bank Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,701,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/state-bank-financial-corp-stbz-receives-34-00-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.