Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 80.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10,278.55, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/steel-dynamics-inc-stld-holdings-cut-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.