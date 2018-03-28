Steelcase (SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Steelcase updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS.

Steelcase stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,614.28, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Steelcase alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $201,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/steelcase-scs-announces-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.