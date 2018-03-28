Steem Dollars Trading Down 21.2% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00022744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,975.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.38 or 0.10831400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024092 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035823 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00738505 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022441 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153393 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.01934560 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,159,031 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

