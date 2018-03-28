MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of MasTec worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 458.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

In related news, Director Julia L. Johnson sold 29,607 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,513,213.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $1,376,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $3,633,214 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 396,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,446. The company has a market cap of $3,851.36, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sterling-capital-management-llc-acquires-50185-shares-of-mastec-inc-mtz-updated.html.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.