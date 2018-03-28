iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (IWP) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.95. 51,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,476. The company has a market capitalization of $8,910.00 and a P/E ratio of 11.14. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a twelve month low of $101.80 and a twelve month high of $130.04.

About iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

