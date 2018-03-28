Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,033 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of U.S. Concrete worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 203,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,048.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $86.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $341.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Mark Baker Peabody sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $746,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,043,758.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

