Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $26.78 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JetBlue Airways worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 68,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,293,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 1,692,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 48,133 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,610. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6,591.68, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $369,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

