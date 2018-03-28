Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $31.07 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Oshkosh worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 11.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 438,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $130,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Oshkosh to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 194,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,950. The company has a market cap of $5,871.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

