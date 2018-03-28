Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Callon Petroleum worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 47.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,625,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,044,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,891,000 after purchasing an additional 152,860 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,242,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 611,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,069,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,885,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,958 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPE. Citigroup cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 3,139,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2,497.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

