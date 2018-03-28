Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $786,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $21,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 296.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 228,947 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $3,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lannett by 27.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lannett by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lannett news, major shareholder David Farber sold 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,171,269 shares in the company, valued at $104,323,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $567.65, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. Lannett had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

