Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $875,000 in Costamare Inc (CMRE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Costamare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $678.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.11. Costamare Inc has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.52 million. Costamare had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Costamare’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

