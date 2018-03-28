Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9,001.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -198.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sterling-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-ralph-lauren-corp-rl.html.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.