Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $283,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $753,630.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $45,439.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Voya Financial to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Voya Financial stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,374.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

