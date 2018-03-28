Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $903,000 Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $51,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 6,200 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $99,572.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRTG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.87, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sterling-capital-management-llc-takes-903000-position-in-heritage-insurance-holdings-inc-hrtg.html.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.