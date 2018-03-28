Sterling Construction (STRL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Construction earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6960897337845 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,711. The company has a market cap of $305.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.34. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.53 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRL. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, COO Con L. Wadsworth acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,568.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

