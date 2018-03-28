Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) CEO Sells 14,233 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $218.42. 502,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,335. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211,985.92, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 130.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

