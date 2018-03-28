Steven N. Berger Purchases 750 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) SVP Steven N. Berger bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $44,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 318,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2,048.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.69. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $76.65.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.52 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Steven N. Berger Purchases 750 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/steven-n-berger-purchases-750-shares-of-compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp-stock.html.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.