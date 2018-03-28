STEX Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, STEX has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. STEX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $119.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STEX token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00009000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00721446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00146406 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029506 BTC.

About STEX

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR.

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy STEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

