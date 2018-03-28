Stifel (NYSE:SF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Stifel (NYSE:SF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stifel earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.698540657327 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of SF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 588,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,946. The company has a market cap of $4,076.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Stifel has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. Stifel had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $804.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Stifel will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Stifel from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

