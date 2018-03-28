STK (CRYPTO:STK) Price Hits $0.0620 on Major Exchanges

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One STK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STK has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About STK

STK’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,834,575 tokens. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will promise to provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact with it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

Buying and Selling STK

It is not currently possible to purchase STK directly using U.S. dollars.

