STM Group (STM) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at FinnCap

STM Group (LON:STM) had its target price increased by FinnCap from GBX 60 ($0.83) to GBX 80 ($1.11) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a corporate rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at GBX 56.33 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.60. STM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.20 ($0.87).

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group PLC is a financial services company engaged in the structuring and administration of clients’ assets. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Insurance Management, STM Life and Other Services. It specializes in the delivery of a range of financial service products to professional intermediaries and in the administration of assets for international clients in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring.

