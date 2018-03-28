Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Stobart Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 224 ($3.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,712. The firm has a market cap of $802.25 and a P/E ratio of 861.54. Stobart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.40 ($4.21).

In other Stobart Group news, insider Andrew Tinkler purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £620,000 ($856,590.22).

Stobart Group Company Profile

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

