Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,256 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 592% compared to the average daily volume of 326 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Vetr lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.35 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,933.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.41. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $106.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

