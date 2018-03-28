Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Call Options (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 542% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 call options.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $132,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $254,273.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,094.96, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.67 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.80%. equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

