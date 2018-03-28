Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AT&T Call Options (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 138,415 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 492% compared to the average daily volume of 23,378 call options.

In other news, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 242,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63,189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107,029 shares in the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 42,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212,961.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.38 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

