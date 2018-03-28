Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kraft Heinz Call Options (KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 23,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 495% compared to the typical volume of 3,944 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75,143.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

