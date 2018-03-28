Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stone Energy has a multi-year inventory of drilling prospects, and is working on a strategy to fund its growth areas in the conventional shelf of the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). The company’s excellent financial health is also noteworthy. Stone Energy’s long-term debt reduced 33.2% through 2017. Also over the same period, the cash and equivalents increased 48.1%. Moreover, Stone Energy outperformed the industry over the last year. Stone Energy’s merger with Talos Energy is likely to create a leading exploration and production firm with extensive operations in offshore resources. Additionally, the recent price recovery phase is expected to support the company’s intention to use 63% of its 2018 capital budget in exploration and development activities.”

Get Stone Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGY. National Securities lowered shares of Stone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Stone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

SGY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 100,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stone Energy has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Energy in the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Energy in the second quarter worth $386,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stone Energy by 2,548.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 296,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Energy in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stone Energy by 201.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stone-energy-sgy-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stone Energy (SGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.