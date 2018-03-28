Stone Energy (SGY) vs. Petroquest Energy (PQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stone Energy (NYSE: SGY) and Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Stone Energy alerts:

This table compares Stone Energy and Petroquest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Energy $319.20 million 2.24 $382.67 million N/A N/A Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.17 -$6.63 million ($0.56) -1.25

Stone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Stone Energy and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Energy 116.92% 128.72% 43.76% Petroquest Energy -6.13% N/A -4.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stone Energy and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Petroquest Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Stone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 92.06%. Petroquest Energy has a consensus price target of $2.97, suggesting a potential upside of 323.81%. Given Petroquest Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petroquest Energy is more favorable than Stone Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Stone Energy has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Stone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stone Energy beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia. Its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves are over 60 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBoe) or 340 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe). Over 95 MMBoe or 570 Bcfe of its estimated proved reserves are revised downward. It has made investments in seismic data and leasehold interests, and has geological, geophysical, engineering and operational operations in deep water arena to evaluate potential exploration, development and acquisition opportunities. It holds over two deep water platforms, producing reserves and various leases.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.