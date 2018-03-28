Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,410,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,943,000 after acquiring an additional 331,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,580,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,444 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,259,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,539,000 after acquiring an additional 675,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,553,000 after acquiring an additional 429,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $29,462.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $674,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $4,583,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,703 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

