Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $508,000 in First Merchants Co. (FRME) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Merchants by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Merchants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 223,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $94,529.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2,077.26, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

