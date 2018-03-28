Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Speedway Motorsports at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Speedway Motorsports by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Speedway Motorsports by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Speedway Motorsports by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Speedway Motorsports by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Speedway Motorsports by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Speedway Motorsports stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Speedway Motorsports has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.77, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.63 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Speedway Motorsports declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-invests-519000-in-speedway-motorsports-trk-stock.html.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.