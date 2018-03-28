Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $524,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 105.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, January 5th. Howard Weil cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,503.73, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $767.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.67 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

