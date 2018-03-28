Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

In other Deluxe news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 17,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $1,279,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,597,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John D. Filby sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,341.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,159 shares of company stock worth $3,592,415. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 41,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,244. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3,482.13, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Deluxe had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-invests-791000-in-deluxe-co-dlx-updated.html.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.