Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Xylem by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. 145,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,369. The company has a market capitalization of $14,010.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $87,947.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-795000-position-in-xylem-inc-xyl-updated.html.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.