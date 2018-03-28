Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,757,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,392,000 after purchasing an additional 235,983 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $71,807,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,344,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after buying an additional 714,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,290.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $408,000.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 136,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,443. The firm has a market cap of $2,437.68, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

