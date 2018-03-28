Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $801,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,916,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,295,000 after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,209,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. 44,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4,766.87, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. Assurant had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-assurant-inc-aiz-updated.html.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.