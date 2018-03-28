Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 7,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,665. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.94, a PE ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-columbus-mckinnon-corp-cmco-updated.html.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.